Local bartender talks about veterans thoughts on military ban against transgenders

The ramifications of President Trump’s tweets on banning transgender people in the military are still being felt.

“It’s a very difficult decision. It’s not a simple one but the President feels that it’s the best one for the military,” said Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Deputy White House Press Secretary.

Medical costs are just some of the reasons for the ban which has seen support from some in congress. They believe if some people can’t serve for the slightest health issue then transgenders can’t as well.

“I had an intern that was denied the ability to go into the military because she had a bunion on her foot. The argument was this may cost the military and she may have to go through surgery,” said Representative Vicky Hartzler.

News of the ban traveled all the way to Midland and local VFW bartender Jacob Armstrong.

“So far what I can tell, some veterans are pretty upset about it but also there’s ones a little more understanding because there’s a lot that goes into making these kinds of decisions,” said Armstrong.

The ban had been the talk of discussion at the bar but one thing he says many veterans relayed to him is that sexual orientation or lifestyle really doesn’t matter on the battlefield.

“I can recount any military serving or retired who has given me any instances being hateful to any homosexual or transgendered people,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong and the veterans he’s spoken with agree the ban isn’t an easy decision because it’s not a black and white issue.

“The fact they’re homosexual or transgender isn’t the reason why they’re making a difference about it. There’s a key subject or key element to it whether we know it or not,” said Armstrong.

