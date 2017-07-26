Midland robbery suspect arrested - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland robbery suspect arrested

A robbery suspect in Midland has been arrested.

Midland Police say they've charged Leopoldo Bejarano Jr., 34, with aggravated robbery. They say he was identified thanks to a tip.

The robbery took place on Monday evening at the Holiday Spa Massage on Andrews Highway. Police say Bejarano demanded money and even fired a shot in the direction of an employee. Nobody was hurt and he didn't get away with any money.

