Reaction to President Trump's ban on transgenders joining U.S. Military

News of the recent military ban against transgenders reached all the way to Midland, local veterans and VFW bartender Jacob Armstrong.
.
News of the recent military ban against transgenders reached all the way to Midland, local veterans and VFW bartender Jacob Armstrong.
.
For many children suffering from child abuse, some won't ask for help when they need it. That's why the Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA of West Texas will always have their door open for neglected and abused children.
For many children suffering from child abuse, some won't ask for help when they need it. That's why the Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA of West Texas will always have their door open for neglected and abused children.
A robbery suspect in Midland has been arrested. Midland Police say they've charged Leopoldo Bejarano Jr., 34, with aggravated robbery.
A robbery suspect in Midland has been arrested. Midland Police say they've charged Leopoldo Bejarano Jr., 34, with aggravated robbery.
Girl Scouts is hoping to encourage more interest in STEM related fields. They rolled out more than 20 new badges, all to help girls explore the possibilities.
Girl Scouts is hoping to encourage more interest in STEM related fields. They rolled out more than 20 new badges, all to help girls explore the possibilities.
President Donald Trump making a big announcement Wednesday morning, he said he plans to reinstate a ban on transgenders serving in the military. Trump said he made the decision after consulting with generals and military experts.
President Donald Trump making a big announcement Wednesday morning, he said he plans to reinstate a ban on transgenders serving in the military. Trump said he made the decision after consulting with generals and military experts.