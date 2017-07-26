Girl Scouts organization rolls out STEM badges to encourage young girls

Girl Scouts is hoping to encourage more interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, or (STEM) related fields. They rolled out more than 20 new badges, all to help girls explore the possibilities.

At a young age, many girls are interested in math and science, but those interests can fade if there isn't some encouragement.

Chloe Patterson became a girl scout two years ago.



"It feels great if I get a lot of more badges," said Chloe.

With a vest full of badges, including some for math and science, she's ecstatic about the new ones coming out.



"In Girl Scouts, we teach girls to discover things about themselves and new things, connect with other girls, and then take action in the world," said Christy Patton, Odessa Girl Scouts program director.

Statistics show that girls are still underrepresented in STEM related careers. According to the National Girls Collaborative Project, girls make up only 29 percent of the science and engineering workforce.

"By us bringing in the programs into the school, we are able to help girls see what's happening in those fields and where they are going," said Patton.

Girl Scouts already has more than 70 STEM related badges.

23 new badges will encourage thinking like an engineer and scientist, along with programming, and robotics.

"It will open up some opportunities to get to more hands on activities in those fields of STEM," said Patton.

Helping to inspire young girls, one troop at a time.

"Do you know what you want to be when you grow up?" asked reporter, Chelsey Trahan.

"A science teacher," said Chloe.

