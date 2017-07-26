Trainer gives tips for two-a-days in the heat

Two-a-days are less than two weeks away and temperatures don't appear to be taming down.



"If you don't start taking care of it now by the time football two-a-days get here it's already too late," said Connally.

Midland Lee High School's head athletic trainer, Jada Connally, is urging players to start hydrating now. Before they hit the fields twice a day in less than two-weeks.



"I know this has been a really hot summer leading up to football, so I think we have a few more issues than we did previously," explained Connally.

She knows exercise in high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke, but if anything can prevent it, it's good old fashioned h2o.

Connally tells her athletes to drink as many ounces of water as half their body weight. She believes a 200-pound linebacker should be drinking 100 ounces of water instead of the traditional eight cups a day.



"That's a lot easier to monitor because you can take water bottles with ounces on it and you can calculate I need to drink these 5 or 6 bottles of water a day and that will get me to where I need to be," said Connally.

She says the warning signs of dehydration are fairly simple for athletes to recognize.



"Honestly the first sign of dehydration is like your mouth being dry and you're feeling thirsty. If you're feeling thirsty you're already dehydrated," explained Connally.

The signs of more severe heat conditions are harder to pinpoint for players out on the field or in the locker room after practice.



"It's hard to say like extra tired because the kids are always tired, I mean they just had practice but muscle cramping, sick at the stomach, throwing up out of nowhere sweating even when they're in the AC things like that," said Connally.

Connally adds that coaches do their best to hold practices at times when the sun isn't as strong and they're trained to know when their players are showing these symptoms.

Last year in August, Midland ISD had a month of two-a-days without a severe heat problem. Connally hopes to keep the streak going this time around.

Copyright KWES 2017. All rights reserved.