Midland I.S.D. encouraging parents to register their students online

The Midland Independent School District is encouraging parents to save time by enrolling their student online.

Parents can do so by visiting https://www.midlandisd.net/enroll.

Here is some additional guidance from the Midland I.S.D. regarding enrollment.

For returning students:

Parents of returning students can get a head start and log into their txConnect parent portal account to review/update student information and complete the registration forms. Parents can update the following information now through August 20, 2017, on txConnect Parent Portal: Address Parent guardian information Emergency contacts



After you have submitted the updated information, your campus will receive the request and process accordingly. If the request cannot be granted, parent/guardian will receive an email with the reason for rejection. Follow the online instructions to complete the registration process.

For new students:

Parents of new students to the district may enroll their students online by creating a txConnect account. The following documents are required to register any student in MISD schools: a proof of residency, immunization record from previous school or family doctor, birth certificate, and social security number (optional). Acceptable forms of residency include either a utility bill (water, gas, electric), apartment lease, formal rental agreement or home closing documents. Follow the online instructions to complete the enrollment process.

If you have any questions or concerns about txConnect, please contact your campus administration. If you need further assistance contact the department of Information Management Services at (432) 240-1250 or (432) 240-1251.

