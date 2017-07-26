No injuries reporting following overnight 'minor' train derailme - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

No injuries reporting following overnight 'minor' train derailment near Stanton

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
STANTON, TX (KWES) -

No injuries were reported following a "minor" train derailment near Stanton during the overnight.

Details were limited but Union Pacific told us there were no releases.

The area was cleared on Wednesday morning.

