No injuries reporting following overnight 'minor' train derailment near Stanton

Midland Memorial Hospital's "Baby Box" program gives infants a safer place to rest.
The Midland Independent School District is encouraging parents to save time by enrolling their student online. Parents can do so by visiting https://www.midlandisd.net/enroll.
No injuries were reported following a "minor" train derailment near Stanton during the overnight. Details were limited but Union Pacific told us there were no releases.
One woman is behind bars on theft charges following a report on Tuesday. Penny Serna, 43, is charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions and possession of marijuana.
One man is behind bars on charges following an incident in Odessa on Tuesday. Jose Saenz, 34, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).
