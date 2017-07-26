Woman arrested for theft for the 9th time

One woman is behind bars on theft charges following a report on Tuesday.

Penny Serna, 43, is charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions and possession of marijuana.

We're told officers were called out to 1350 E. 8th St. in reference to a theft.

Police said an investigation revealed that Serna concealed approximately $36 worth of merchandise inside her purse and left the store without attempting to pay for it.

The report added that officers also found marijuana in her purse.

Further investigation revealed that Serna had eight prior theft convictions.

Serna was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

