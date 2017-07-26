Man arrested, accused of threatening girlfriend with gun

One man is behind bars on charges following an incident in Odessa on Tuesday.

Jose Saenz, 34, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).

We're told officers were called out to the 1300 block of E. 36th St. in reference to a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a 21-year-old female and her boyfriend, identified as Saenz.

Police said an investigation revealed that after both subjects got into an argument, Saenz pushed his girlfriend before grabbing a gun out of his vehicle.

The report added that Saenz then pointed the gun at his girlfriend and chased her as she into to a residence.

Saenz was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

