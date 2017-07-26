Woman arrested for 3rd DWI after crashing into telephone pole

One woman is behind bars on charges following a crash Saturday night in Odessa.

Dorothy Bustamante, 68, is charged with driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and possession of a dangerous drug.

We're told that while officers were patrolling in the area of 16th St. and North County Road West, they saw a tan 2002 Ford F-150 crash into a telephone pole.

Officers later learned that the driver of the vehicle was Bustamante.

According to the report, while they were talking with Bustamante, they could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath.

Bustamante was later taken into custody for driving while intoxicated after failing field sobriety tests.

That's when, police said, an investigation revealed that Bustamante had two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated.

Police said Bustamante was also found to be in possession of Propoxyphene pills.

Bustamante was later arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.