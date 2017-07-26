Odessa police asking drivers to avoid area of SE Loop 338, Trunk St.

No injuries were reported following a "minor" train derailment near Stanton during the overnight. Details were limited but Union Pacific told us there were no releases.
No injuries were reported following a "minor" train derailment near Stanton during the overnight. Details were limited but Union Pacific told us there were no releases.
One woman is behind bars on theft charges following a report on Tuesday. Penny Serna, 43, is charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions and possession of marijuana.
One woman is behind bars on theft charges following a report on Tuesday. Penny Serna, 43, is charged with theft of property with at least two prior convictions and possession of marijuana.
One man is behind bars on charges following an incident in Odessa on Tuesday. Jose Saenz, 34, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).
One man is behind bars on charges following an incident in Odessa on Tuesday. Jose Saenz, 34, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (family violence).
One woman is behind bars on charges following a crash Saturday night in Odessa. Dorothy Bustamante, 68, is charged with driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and possession of a dangerous drug.
One woman is behind bars on charges following a crash Saturday night in Odessa. Dorothy Bustamante, 68, is charged with driving while intoxicated 3rd or more and possession of a dangerous drug.
The Odessa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of Southeast Loop 338 and Trunk St. According to police, some drivers may not be following the proper traffic control devices in the area.
The Odessa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of Southeast Loop 338 and Trunk St. According to police, some drivers may not be following the proper traffic control devices in the area.