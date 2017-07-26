Odessa police asking drivers to avoid area of SE Loop 338, Trunk St.

The Odessa Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of Southeast Loop 338 and Trunk St.

According to police, some drivers may not be following the proper traffic control devices in the area.

We're told a construction zone is in the area and fully marked police vehicles are in the area enforcing traffic violations as it is creating a great risk to construction workers and motoring public.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area for the next few days and to find alternative routes.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.