City of Crane enforcing juvenile curfew ordinance

The City of Crane is now enforcing a curfew on juveniles.

The curfew ordinance was approved on July 10.

The curfew is in effect for all minors under the age of 17 from 11 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 12:01 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

If a juvenile is out past these curfew times, they must be accompanied by a parent over the age of 18.

We're told a person who violates the ordinance is guilty of a separate offense for each day.

Authorities said each offense, upon conviction, is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

