Midland Co. Sheriff's Office testing new rifle vests to be paid for by the state

Underage drinking continues to be a problem in Odessa and an ordinance was passed to curb the issue. It punishes adults who provide the venue for underage kids to drink even if they didn’t provide the alcohol.
Underage drinking continues to be a problem in Odessa and an ordinance was passed to curb the issue. It punishes adults who provide the venue for underage kids to drink even if they didn’t provide the alcohol.
The City of Midland has announced that they are planning to ask voters to make a big decision regarding roads and infrastructure in November. Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy announced the proposed bond will be for $195 million and will be for 8 years.
The City of Midland has announced that they are planning to ask voters to make a big decision regarding roads and infrastructure in November. Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy announced the proposed bond will be for $195 million and will be for 8 years.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office is considering new equipment. The new rifle vests would keep their deputies even more safe while doing the day- to-day job.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office is considering new equipment. The new rifle vests would keep their deputies even more safe while doing the day- to-day job.
Cryotherapy is one of the latest techniques elite athletes around the world are using to improve recovery time.
Cryotherapy is one of the latest techniques elite athletes around the world are using to improve recovery time.