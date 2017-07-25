Water line repair to begin Wednesday in Van Horn, Boil water notice issued.

Heads up for the residents of Van Horn, a boil water notice has been issued.

We’re told the reason for the boil water notice is due to a main water line repair starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.



We’re told all customers should follow these directions.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Town of Van Horn at (432) 283-2050.

