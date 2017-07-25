Blue Bell releases their newest flavor of ice cream - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
Prepare your taste buds, because Blue Bell just released their newest ice cream flavor.

We’re told it’s called, “Sweet and Salty Crunch.”

It’s vanilla ice cream, with chocolate covered pretzel pieces, toasted almonds and milk chocolate chunks.

Ever wonder where Blue Bell gets their new ice cream flavor ideas from?

According to Glenn Blake, “We get recommendations from a lot of people all over and a lot within our company. What we do is taste them, then vote on them and then the top list is released to the public.”

Good news if you want to try the new flavor, you can head over and find it at your local store.  

