New DPS driver license center to open Monday for Midland, Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety will be opening a new driver license center in Midland.

The new location will be located at 2800 Wright Dr. and will open for business at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

We're told the DPS license office in Odessa will permanently close on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 5 p.m. and the Midland DPS license office will permanently close on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 5 p.m. This will allow time for employees to be transferred as well as equipment.

DPS said the new 17,000 square-foot Midland Driver License Center features increased capacity with 16 work-stations and new technology to more quickly and efficiently serve customers. In addition, the facility offers both knowledge and driving-skills testing for commercial driver license applicants.

If you need to get a license on Thursday or Friday, you will have to visit DPS offices at the following locations:

Big Spring: 5725 Interstate 20, Big Spring, TX

Andrews: 201 N. Main St., Andrews, TX

Crane: 1212 S Alford St, Crane, TX

Monahans: 3600 S. Stockton Ave #2., Monahans, TX

