City of Midland to propose $195 million road bond to voters in Nov.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The City of Midland has announced that they are planning to ask voters to make a big decision regarding roads and infrastructure in November.

Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy announced the proposed bond will be for $195 million and will be for 8 years.

Lacy stated that the tax rate will rise 4 cents for every $100 million the city issues in debt if the bond is approved. He said if the bond isn't successful, the city won't be allowed to issue a form of debt towards roads or utilities for three years.

Council members overall say the bond is a great idea but will need to discuss more on the city's budget. They plan to meet with staff and make a decision in August.

If the council approves the bond, the city can move forward for a November election.

We are working to get a full list of all the roads that will be affected by the proposed bond.

