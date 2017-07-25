Silver Alert discontinued for missing Tom Green Co. man

Two are dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Lake Waco.
The Midland Police Department needs your help locating an aggravated robbery suspect. The robbery took place Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Spa Massage, located at 1028 Andrews Highway, and demanded money.
The City of Midland has announced that they are planning to ask voters to make a big decision regarding roads and infrastructure in November. Midland City Councilman J. Ross Lacy announced the proposed bond will be for $195 million and will be for 8 years.
The Texas Department of Public Safety will be opening a new driver license center in Midland. The new location will be located at 2800 Wright Dr. and will open for business at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 31.
