Silver Alert discontinued for missing Tom Green Co. man

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Bobby Gene Legg has been discontinued.

------------------

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Tom Green County man.

Authorities are looking for Bobby Gene Legg, 69.

We’re told Legg is 5-foot-11, 215 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Legg has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Legg was last seen at 2:15 p.m. Monday at 11286 Line Rd. in San Angelo driving an orange 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup with Texas license plate 5FYKV.

Legg was last seen wearing a brown plaid button up shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Law enforcement officials believe this man’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information on Legg’s whereabouts, contact the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 655-8111.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.