Midland ISD Board of Trustees approves new CFO, principals

The Midland Independent Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new Chief Financial Officer and two new principals.

We’re told Darla Moss was approved as the new CFO.

Moss joins Midland ISD with more than 12 years of experience in school finance and 30 years in accounting and finance. We’re told in the last six years she has served as the Chief Financial Officer for the Liberty-Eylau Independent School District. She began her career working in the private-sector as a finance and accounting specialist.

The first of two new principals is Dr. Edgar Tibayan will be at Emerson Elementary School.

Tibayan has seven years of highly successful administrative experience. He began his educational career as an elementary school teacher in the Philippines. He has also taught elementary and middle school math. In 2006, he was named the Ysleta ISD, Teacher of the Year. He became the Assistant Principal at Lucy Rede Franco Middle School in Presidio, Texas and after one year in that position he became the principal of that campus. He holds a masters of education degree from De La Salle University in Dasmarinas, Philippines. He also received a Doctor of Education from that university graduating with high distinction. He has completed several published research articles and is highly regarded by his peers. His awards and recognitions include; Region 18, Middle School Principal of the Year (2015) and going further to be named the Texas Middle School Principal of the Year (2015). In 2016, he was selected as the Texas Secondary Principal of the Year.

A new principal is also on the way to Midland High School.

Dr. Leslie Sparacello, was approved as the new principal at Midland Senior High School. Dr. Sparacello has more than 18 years of administrative experience in a large school district at a high performing high school campus. She holds a doctorate degree in Organizational Leadership from Incarnate Word University in San Antonio, TX. She earned undergraduate and a master’s degree from University of Missouri. During her many years of school administrative leadership she has worked with Title 1 at-risk students, private catholic school students, and STEM academy students. She has successful experience in both public and private, elevated socio-economic, Title 1, and PreK-12th grade schools. She is an experienced staff developer presenting to professional organizations, universities, regional service centers, and local school districts. She is currently the Academic Dean at John Jay High School. Where she is responsible for all areas of academics and supervision of student success, school improvement, and federally funded compulsory programs.

