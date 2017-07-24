Midland Police Department searching for aggravated robbery suspect

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating an aggravated robbery suspect.

The robbery took place Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Spa Massage, located at 1028 Andrews Highway, and demanded money.

Police said the suspect did fire one shot in the direction of an employee and left empty handed.

If you have any information on who this man is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

