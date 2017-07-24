Midland Police Department searching for aggravated robbery suspe - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland Police Department searching for aggravated robbery suspect

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance photo of robbery suspect. (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook) Surveillance photo of robbery suspect. (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating an aggravated robbery suspect.

The robbery took place Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Spa Massage, located at 1028 Andrews Highway, and demanded money.

Police said the suspect did fire one shot in the direction of an employee and left empty handed.

If you have any information on who this man is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

