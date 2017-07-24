Blood drive held for Midland firefighter injured in 10-car pileup

A local organization is holding a blood drive to help out a Midland firefighter who was recently hurt in a 10-car pileup.



The United Services Mobile Unit was at the Central Fire Station on Monday collecting donations for Philip Koonce, who was hurt in the multi-car crash last Sunday in Upton County.



United Blood Services says they are in desperate need of the donations.



"Right now, its summer time and people are really busy. The need for blood increases and the availability of people to take time out to donate, especially with vacation season here, decreases. So we really do need blood donors right now," said Tracey Hammond, Donor Relations Specialist with United Blood Services.



