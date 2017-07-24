Midland Co. Sheriff's Office getting rifle vests

For a parent who has a baby they can’t care for, one law allows them to drop off the baby without facing criminal charges. The goal is to make sure no unwanted child is abandoned or in danger.
For a parent who has a baby they can’t care for, one law allows them to drop off the baby without facing criminal charges. The goal is to make sure no unwanted child is abandoned or in danger.
A proposed plan to fix the city of Midland’s problems could cost the city and its taxpayers millions.
A proposed plan to fix the city of Midland’s problems could cost the city and its taxpayers millions.
The Midland Police Department needs your help locating an aggravated robbery suspect. The robbery took place Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Spa Massage, located at 1028 Andrews Highway, and demanded money.
The Midland Police Department needs your help locating an aggravated robbery suspect. The robbery took place Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Spa Massage, located at 1028 Andrews Highway, and demanded money.
If Sharyland Utilities is your power company, you're about to become part of Oncor. In a deal worth a total of $400 million announced on Monday, Oncor and Sharyland Utilities have reached an agreement to swap assets.
If Sharyland Utilities is your power company, you're about to become part of Oncor. In a deal worth a total of $400 million announced on Monday, Oncor and Sharyland Utilities have reached an agreement to swap assets.
A local organization is holding a blood drive to help out a Midland firefighter who was recently hurt in a 10-car pileup.
A local organization is holding a blood drive to help out a Midland firefighter who was recently hurt in a 10-car pileup.