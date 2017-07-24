Midland Co. Sheriff's Office getting rifle vests

The Midland County Sheriff's Office is getting rifle vests.



On Monday, county commissioners approved authorization for the sheriff's office to get a grant to fund the vests.



The grant will cover every law enforcement officer in the county during high risk circumstances, like standoffs or barricaded subjects.



The vests are around $700 per officer which includes the plates and vests.



"They can put the vest on and have further protection. I think it's a great idea and we deeply appreciate the court on authorizing this," said Midland County Sheriff, Gary Painter.



On Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office will meet with the companies making the rifle vests for testing.



