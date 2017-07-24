VIRAL VIDEO: 2- year-old Odessa boy nails baskets in his living room

A video of an Odessa boy shooting hoops in his home is gaining national attention.

We're talking about 2-year-old Jett Limon, who is a special kid.



More than two years ago, he was the only survivor in a car crash that killed his mom and three year old sister.



The three of them were coming back from alpine at the time of the crash when they were hit by a drunk driver.



Little Jett suffered a fractured skull.



Since then, he has been spending his time practicing shooting hoops.



He is now doing well as you can see hitting basket after basket.



