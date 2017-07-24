Driver leads Midland police on high speed chase, crashes into fire hydrant

It was a late night for neighbors on the west side of Midland. The Midland Police Department (MPD) said a speeding driver crashed into a fire hydrant and ran off but he didn't get far.

Bernie Morgan lives down the street and witnessed it all go down.

"It's like I was watching [the TV show] Cops, he had the spotlight, the guy was running," said Morgan. "We were getting ready to go to bed and we heard sirens and then we heard a car come by the house at a high speed and then all of a sudden we heard an impact of some sort."

That impact was a car hitting a fire hydrant on the corner of Godfrey St. and Cuthbert Ave. MPD said an officer tried to stop a man driving 55 in a 35 mile per hour zone. The driver sped off, but as Morgan tells you, hitting the hydrant wasn't enough to stop the driver.

"He got out of the car and he took off running right along this fence area over here," said Morgan. "He ran in between these two houses and jumped that fence."

The man he saw running? MPD said it's Joey Petty, 18. Petty is charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, possession of marijuana and striking a fixture more than $200. The chase lasted about an hour and a half.

"Police responded quick, they had him barricaded in where I don't think he could've gotten out no where else," said Morgan.

The crash caused the neighborhood to lose its water supply. Water for most of neighbors in the area is restored, no word on when it'll be fully back on.



Police said the chase started at Midkiff Rd. and Illinois Ave., about a mile from where it ended.

