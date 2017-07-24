Odessa police still searching for Arthur Thomas III

Arthur Thomas III, 17, is wanted for three warrants in the city of Odessa.

Thomas allegedly stole a truck July 15 before leading police on a chase that ended up with him running into a home in the 1100 block of Douglas. Thomas then fled the scene on foot and officers have been searching for him since.

The three warrants out for Thomas are evading in a Motor Vehicle “3rd Degree Felony”, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle “State Jail Felony”, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident “Class B Misdemeanor”.

Thomas is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds.

Please call the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.