Midland man dies in single-car crash from Friday

Around 1 p.m. Friday, Jesus Serrata, 49, of Midland, was driving east on Highway 20.

Serrata's 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee had a blowout near mile marker 169 in Howard county. The blowout caused Serrata to lose control of his Jeep, rolling.

He was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, where he would later be pronounced dead. Serrata was not wearing a seat belt.

