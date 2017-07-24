CBP officers seize 310 pounds of marijuana

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the El Paso port of entry stopped a truck carrying 310 pounds of marijuana Saturday, an estimated street value of $248,000.

The drugs were hidden in the bed, rear wall and door of a pick-up truck.

“This smuggler used almost every square inch of space he could in an attempt to transport a large drug load into the country,” said Beverly Good, CBP El Paso Port Director. “The thorough inspections CBP officers perform prevented this load from reaching its final destination.”

The 2000 GMC Sierra arrived just before noon at the Paso Del Norte international crossing from Mexico. That's win an officer saw an issue with the back wall of the truck and referred the vehicle for a secondary exam.

A drug dog searched the vehicle and found some. An x-ray exam also identified several suspicious areas in the truck. CBP officers continued the exam and found bundles of marijuana beneath the bed liner of the truck as well as in one door and along the rear wall of the cab interior.

CBP officers took custody of the driver, a 41-year-old citizen of Mexico. He was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement HSI agents to face charges associated with the failed drug smuggling attempt.

While anti-terrorism is the primary mission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the inspection process at the ports of entry associated with this mission results in impressive numbers of enforcement actions in all categories.

