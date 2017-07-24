Odessa Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Odessa police could use your help tracking down a woman who they say got out of her car after a crash, attacked the driver and then took off.



Luckily, police say she stopped at a gas station before the crash.



Police say the suspect is a black woman about 20-years-old wearing a black Texas Tech shirt reading "Class of 2017" and the suspect appears to be driving a black Nissan Maxima with a temporary tag.

Odessa police said the woman t-boned a vehicle in front of Lowes.

Police said further investigation revealed that a person in the victim's vehicle got out of the vehicle to take a picture of the tag of the suspect's vehicle.

That's when, police said, the suspect got out of her vehicle, ripped off the paper tag on the vehicle and punched the person in the face.

Anyone with information in reference to the identity of the suspect shown below in the surveillance photo is encouraged to contact Detective K. Thompson at 432-335-4931 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #17-16246.

