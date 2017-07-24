Missing Odessa man found in Brady - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Missing Odessa man found in Brady

By Roxana Rubio, Reporter
By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
Anthony Ramsey (Source: Odessa Police Department) Anthony Ramsey (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department  were spending part of Monday searching for Anthony Ramsey, 37.

Ramsey has since been found in Brady, Texas.

