Thousands without power as storms roll through Permian Basin

Storms are rolling through the Permian Basin, causing plenty to lose power.

Oncor said the city of Midland has 7,000 people without power, while Odessa is sitting at 1,100.

Midland is experiencing a few transmission issues, causing 3,400 of those people to be without power currently. Oncor says they are working to get this problem fixed as quickly as possible.

These issues are storm related.

