DPS: Car crashes in to train overnight, alcohol may have been a factor

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a driver crashed his car into a train early Saturday morning at 2 a.m.

Authorities say Carlos Perches, 44, crashed into a train on Murphy St. near Maurice Rd. in West Odessa.

The preliminary investigation reveals alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

Perches was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.