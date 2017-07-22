DPS: Car crashes in to train overnight, alcohol may have been a - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

DPS: Car crashes in to train overnight, alcohol may have been a factor

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
(Source: Christopher Barina?/Facebook) (Source: Christopher Barina?/Facebook)
WEST ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating after a driver crashed his car into a train early Saturday morning at 2 a.m.

Authorities say Carlos Perches, 44, crashed into a train on Murphy St. near Maurice Rd. in West Odessa.

The preliminary investigation reveals alcohol may have played a part in the crash.

Perches was transported to Medical Center Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

