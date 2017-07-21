Mobile vet center offers aid to veterans, families

Kicking off Military Appreciation weekend, the Department of Veteran Affairs Mobile Vet Center was at Security Bank Ball Park, to help, teach and counsel veterans and their families.

“I look at our vets and we owe them so much,” said LeAnne Thornton, VA Outreach Coordinator and veteran.

The mobile vet center came to the Tall City from Abilene and travels across the state. Thornton said the mobile unit helps reach the high number of veterans in the Basin.

“We know a lot of the vets already but there’s been a lot of vets we don’t know. Just this big bus sitting out here they will come over and ask us who we are what we’re doing,” said Thornton.

Thornton added the mobile vet center also helps answer the question as to why there isn’t enough help for veterans.

“Most of the time, the help a vet needs is where can I find this? Or where can I get that?” said Thornton.

Many veterans, like recently retired Jim Basse, believed the center gives them the outlet they need to ask for assistance especially when they come back home.

“I refused to go and get help until I got here and met the man over at the VA here in Midland. He said man you deserve this. I said no there’s guys, he said no you deserve this,” said Basse.

Basse, a long-time pilot in the Navy, said if he were called he would go right back to help.

“I almost think I didn’t do enough. It’s just one of those you just don’t think you did enough. My wife tells me you did a great job. I said no honey, all I did was my job,” said Basse.

Both Basse and Thornton know this weekend the hope is extend a hand to anyone.

“To see more people, realize what can happen if they support the veterans,” said Basse.

“If I can help one vet with every event I do or everyday, then I’ve done what I set out to do,” said Thornton.

The mobile vet center was at the ballpark from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday night.

