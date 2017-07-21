Ring theft under investigation in Midland Co.

Photo of one of the rings. (Source: Midland County Crimestoppers/Facebook)

The Midland County Sheriff's Office and Midland Crime Stoppers need your help on a theft.

Back on July 14, 2017, a victim reported to authorities that two rings were stolen from a business located in the 2800 block of Faudree Rd.

We're told one ring is described as white gold size 6 1/2 with center stone being 4.5 karat and 2 karats with two rows of 20 Princess cut diamonds valued at $35,000.

The second ring is described as a yellow gold size 6 with center stone being 1.88 karats and one single row of diamonds valued at $32,000.

If you have any information that leads to an arrest, it will be work a $1,500 cash reward.

Contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

