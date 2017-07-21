Ring theft under investigation in Midland Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ring theft under investigation in Midland Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo of one of the rings. (Source: Midland County Crimestoppers/Facebook) Photo of one of the rings. (Source: Midland County Crimestoppers/Facebook)
Photo of another ring. (Source: Midland County Crimestoppers/Facebook) Photo of another ring. (Source: Midland County Crimestoppers/Facebook)
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Midland County Sheriff's Office and Midland Crime Stoppers need your help on a theft.

Back on July 14, 2017, a victim reported to authorities that two rings were stolen from a business located in the 2800 block of Faudree Rd.

We're told one ring is described as white gold size 6 1/2 with center stone being 4.5 karat and 2 karats with two rows of 20 Princess cut diamonds valued at $35,000.

The second ring is described as a yellow gold size 6 with center stone being 1.88 karats and one single row of diamonds valued at $32,000.

If you have any information that leads to an arrest, it will be work a $1,500 cash reward.

Contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

  • Consider This....Mayors Roundtable

    Consider This....Mayors Roundtable

    This week mayors from Lubbock, Amarillo, San Angelo, Big Spring, Midland and Odessa circled the wagons so to speak. The meeting was the idea of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. Goal being to share the similar struggles facing each West Texas community with the hopes of being able to tackle the issues together.

