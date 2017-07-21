Odessa track athlete following family's footsteps - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa track athlete following family's footsteps

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Junior Olympics are next weekend, giving several local kids the chance to compete on the national stage.

One Odessa teen, who is heading to Kansas, seems to be following in his family's footsteps.

"I won't say powerhouse but we've been involved in it since my kids were young," said Gregory Nelson

Gregory Nelson might shy away from the word powerhouse, but their resumes will show you that they're pretty deserving of the title.

"Everyone in my family has done it so far," said Dominique.

Starting with Dominique, Nelson's mom, who ran at Texas State. Next up his older sister, who runs for the Aggies at A&M and most recently his brother, who's now in Annapolis and will be running for the Naval Academy.

"We love track and field. It's a good family activity, a good thing to keep the kids busy and occupied pretty much year round," said Gregory Nelson.

Dominique is the youngest in the family and he shook things up a bit.

While he may run on the football field for Permian, he's always preferred to throw.

"I've been throwing since I was about 8-years-old. I was too fat to run so I had to throw," said Dominique Nelson.

Turns out the javelin was a good call, as he's headed to the Junior Olympics for a sixth time.

"It feels good to compete against some of the best so you know where you stand," said Dominique Nelson.

He's hoping this year he'll be standing on the podium with a medal.

    This week mayors from Lubbock, Amarillo, San Angelo, Big Spring, Midland and Odessa circled the wagons so to speak. The meeting was the idea of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. Goal being to share the similar struggles facing each West Texas community with the hopes of being able to tackle the issues together.

    The Midland County Sheriff's Office and Midland Crime Stoppers need your help on a theft. Back on July 14, 2017, a victim reported to authorities that two rings were stolen from a business located in the 2800 block of Faudree Rd.

    A Midland family is praising a few unlikely heroes. Three workers from a D&D Plumbing helped pull their loved one from his burning home. The victim was previously hurt from a car accident and his family says if he did make it out from the house himself, he probably would have been re-injured.

