Driver indicted in connection with deadly Odessa accident

An indictment came down for two counts of sexual assault for the former nurse at the Medical Spa of Midland. That comes after the former doctor was indicted twice for sexual assault. Jose Franco is indicted on two counts of sexual assault, he's is also known as Joey Franco.
The driver who authorities say slammed into the back of an ice cream van last month killing three people has been indicted. Mark Garrett, 23, turned himself in Friday morning after he was indicted on several charges on Thursday.
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.
The Odessa Police Department is warning the public of a recent roofing scam.
Two murder and robbery suspects have been arrested in Waco.
