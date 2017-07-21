Driver indicted in connection with deadly Odessa accident

The driver who authorities say slammed into the back of an ice cream van last month killing three people has been indicted.



Mark Garrett, 23, turned himself in Friday morning after he was indicted on several charges on Thursday.



The charges include three counts of intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and six counts of aggravated assault.



His bond was also raised to $250,000.



If he makes bail, we're told he'll have strict guidelines including wearing a GPS monitor and no alcohol or drugs.



Back in June, authorities said Garrett was speeding down Yukon Road when he rammed into the back of the ice cream van.



The three people in that van died.



Three people inside his car were also hurt.



