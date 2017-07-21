SCAM ALERT: Odessa police warn of roofing scam

Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.
The Odessa Police Department is warning the public of a recent roofing scam.
Two murder and robbery suspects have been arrested in Waco.
The Odessa Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a house crash back on July 15.
Manhattan Toy recalls activity toys due to choking hazard. The colored plastic tubes on the product can become brittle and break into small pieces, posing a choking hazard to infants. The Winkel Colorburst teething and activity toy has multi-color plastic tubing inserted into a plastic cube with rattle beads inside. The model number and lot code are printed on the center of the cube and on the hang-tag and product packaging near the UPC code. Only activity balls with the follow...
