SCAM ALERT: Odessa police warn of roofing scam

The Odessa Police Department is warning the public of a recent roofing scam.

They are investigating reports involving a company called Arroyo Roofing.

We’re told the victims have reported the suspect requests a deposit, but fails to return to begin the work.

Anyone with information is asked to call (432) 335- 4615.

If anyone needs information about insurance fraud or if you need to file a complaint, you can

file a complaint online at tdi.texas.gov or call the Texas Department of Insurance at 1-800-252-

3439.

