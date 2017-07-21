Odessa police looking for house crash suspect

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a house crash back on July 15.

Police was called out to 1101 East 42nd St. where they were advised a white Chevrolet truck had been stolen.

the officers attempted to stop the driver but he refused and went northbound on Gage at a high speed.

They later crashed into a home in the 1100 block of Douglas and the driver fled on foot.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The driver was later identified as Arthur Thomas, 17.

