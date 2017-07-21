Seminole man leads police on high speed chase, arrested

A Seminole man led authorities on a chase reaching 100 MPH early Friday morning.

We’re told an officer attempted to stop a man driving a white 2003 Mitsubishi Montero for a traffic violation just before 3 a.m., but the driver refused to stop.

He then began driving away at high speed through the cotton fields about 12 miles south of Seminole.

When the car stalled, police were able to take the driver into custody.

He was identified as Johan Klassen, 35, and was found to have a local warrant out for him. Klassen was also in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

He is facing charges of evading, possession, warrants and traffic violations.

