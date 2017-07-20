PROGRAMMING ALERT: Days of Lives to air at 1 a.m. Friday morning

State lawmakers finished up another day of the special session called by Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.
For the second straight week, Odessa had three restaurants make our low performer list.
We have a programming alert for our viewers. Due to NBC's coverage of the O.J. Simpson parole hearing, Days of Our Lives did not run at its scheduled time on Thursday afternoon.
A shooting inside an Odessa Walmart leads to a police chase ending at the suspects house. Police say the suspect is a former employee of the store and were able to track him down during a traffic stop.
Sametria Smith is chasing a state record that belongs to her coach.
