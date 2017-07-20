Consider This....Mayors Roundtable

A Midland family is praising a few unlikely heroes. Three workers from a D&D Plumbing helped pull their loved one from his burning home. The victim was previously hurt from a car accident and his family says if he did make it out from the house himself, he probably would have been re-injured.
A Midland family is praising a few unlikely heroes. Three workers from a D&D Plumbing helped pull their loved one from his burning home. The victim was previously hurt from a car accident and his family says if he did make it out from the house himself, he probably would have been re-injured.
This week mayors from Lubbock, Amarillo, San Angelo, Big Spring, Midland and Odessa circled the wagons so to speak. The meeting was the idea of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. Goal being to share the similar struggles facing each West Texas community with the hopes of being able to tackle the issues together.
This week mayors from Lubbock, Amarillo, San Angelo, Big Spring, Midland and Odessa circled the wagons so to speak. The meeting was the idea of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. Goal being to share the similar struggles facing each West Texas community with the hopes of being able to tackle the issues together.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office and Midland Crime Stoppers need your help on a theft. Back on July 14, 2017, a victim reported to authorities that two rings were stolen from a business located in the 2800 block of Faudree Rd.
The Midland County Sheriff's Office and Midland Crime Stoppers need your help on a theft. Back on July 14, 2017, a victim reported to authorities that two rings were stolen from a business located in the 2800 block of Faudree Rd.
The Junior Olympics are next weekend, giving several local kids the chance to compete on the national stage. One Odessa teen who is heading to Kansas, seems to be following in his family's footsteps.
The Junior Olympics are next weekend, giving several local kids the chance to compete on the national stage. One Odessa teen who is heading to Kansas, seems to be following in his family's footsteps.