Consider This....Mayors Roundtable

By Josh Young, Vice President/General Manager
This week mayors from Lubbock, Amarillo, San Angelo, Big Spring, Midland and Odessa circled the wagons so to speak. The meeting was the idea of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. Goal being to share the similar struggles facing each West Texas community with the hopes of being able to tackle the issues together.  

Five hours in a closed door meeting yielded common concerns over roads and infrastructure and all agreed to meet again in the near future.  

Timing of this meeting is interesting. The special session is in full swing and it's one that has a couple of agenda items that have raised the eyebrows of city leaders, specifically, some putting a more restrictions on property tax increases. The meeting also comes on the heels of a letter signed by 18 mayors across the state sent to Governor Greg Abbott requesting a meeting citing concerns over "revenue and spending caps."  While Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Big Spring were not part of the the 18, Mayor Morales has said that he was disappointed Midland was not included. Click here to read the letter. 

Consider this...  I am all for the group of mayors getting together.  Addressing tough issues requires a team approach for anyone west of I-35, but lobbying the Governor to loosen tax restrictions is concerning. I believe that role belongs to our state representatives.  

