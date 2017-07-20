Midland police searching for missing woman

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Authorities are searching for Shaila Jiwani Noormohamed, 59.

Noormohamed is 5-foot-5 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

We're told she had shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said she has not been seen or heard from since the morning of Friday, July 14, 2017.

She was last seen wearing a dark shirt and slacks and may have a hat on.

Authorities added that she could be driving a 2001 dark green Ford Ranger pickup.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Midland Police at (432) 685-7108.

