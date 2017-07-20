Hospital growth leads to more jobs, filling up fast thanks to oil industry

The job market in the Permian Basin seems to be doing pretty well, despite oil prices not being quite as high as what we're used to.

Odessa Regional Medical Center (ORMC) had a job fair the past couple of days and say the steady oil prices are bringing in more applicants for them too. About 30 positions are open at ORMC, Sandra Subia, Human Resources Recruiter, has worked for the hospital for 10 years.

She said the open positions are thanks to growth and the steady oil and gas industry is helping fill them.

"With the oil field being up, we get a lot of nurses that are spouses to those oil field workers that come to work," said Subia. "So it's a win for us as well."

Subia said they've already hired one nurse from California who moved here when her husband got a job in the oil field. Subia said she doesn't see the hiring process slowing down.

"I don't think we'll ever turn anyone away, especially in nursing," said Subia. "You can never have too many nurses."

A woman at the job fair, who didn't want to be on camera, tells us she's wanting to leave work at an oil company and is interested in the steady benefits the hospital offers.

"It's job security," said Subia. "The healthcare is never gonna go away, you're very secure in the health care industry."

This was ORMC's first job fair and hope to do it again. It ended Thursday but many positions with the hospital are still open. For a list of those visit odessaregional.com or contact Sandra Subia at ssubia@iasishealthcare.com

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.