Man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of child, sentenced to life behind bars

One man has been sentenced to life behind bars after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Pete Perez, Jr., pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of sexual assault of a child.

We're told Perez was sentenced to life behind bars for the continuous sexual abuse of a young child and 20 years in prison for each of the sexual assault of a child.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said in a press release, "This maximum sentence handed down by Judge Smith will assure that this defendant will never harm another child and he will die in prison where he belongs.”

