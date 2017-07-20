Man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of child, sentenced to life behind bars

Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.
Simpson could leave prison as early as Oct. 1.
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.
Odessa's very own Ratliff Stadium served as the backdrop to an Adidas campaign.
Odessa's very own Ratliff Stadium served as the backdrop to an Adidas campaign.
The Midland Police Department tells us blood alcohol levels are in for the driver in the wrong-way crash that left five dead back in June.
The Midland Police Department tells us blood alcohol levels are in for the driver in the wrong-way crash that left five dead back in June.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery inside of Walmart on 42nd St.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery inside of Walmart on 42nd St.