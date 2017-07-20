Midland track athlete chasing her coach's state record

Midland High School track athlete, Sametria Smith, is chasing a state record that belongs to her coach.

When asked what keeps her coming to practice she quickly said, "Tara... Honestly I mean I'm really dedicated to this sport but it's like oh gotta get up gotta go to practice. She's on her way to come pick me up."

Athletes receiving motivation from their coaches is normal, but for Sametria Smith, it's on another level.



"My goal this year is to break my coaches record in long jump," said Smith.

Smith is headed to compete at state, but is ultimately chasing the Texas seventeen to eighteen year old long jump record held by the coach who pushes her every day, Tara Burns.



"It's very fun because we both like competition so it's like I'm trying to beat her record, have my name in the books for whoever is up next so it's really fun," said Smith.



Burns has been by Smith's side for seven years.



"She's like another to me, daughter, baby sister. I took her under my wing in the fifth grade because I felt that she had like major potential," said Burns.

Tara knows her way around the track, she competed in the heptathlon at UT Arlington. Before that she ran for the West Texas Track club as well as Midland High School, just like Sametria.

Tara's name has been in the record books since 2001.

Smith will be a senior at MHS in the fall, she hopes this jump will spring her into a successful season, possibly one that lands her a college scholarship.

