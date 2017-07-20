Restaurant Report: Several Odessa restaurants make low performer list

It was another busy week for health inspectors in Odessa. They had several restaurants with perfect scores during the week of June 26 through June 30. However, for the second straight week, they had three restaurants make our low performer list.



El Rinconsito at 5316 San Benito Dr. was cited for the following:



- No receipts for holding tank being emptied

- No soap/sanitizer at hand sink

- Pots/pans drying outside

- Pots weren’t 6 inches off floor

- Diced potatoes not kept in cooler

- Some food in coolers not covered

- Personal food not separated from establishment food

- Some food not dated marked

- Some food not labeled



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from El Rinconsito.



Wilson’s Corner Grocery at 16514 S. Hwy. 385 was cited for the following:



- Person in charged had no food handling training

- No food handling certificates on site

- Large number of flies in prep & eating area

- Septic system needs to be permitted

- Employee was touching food w/bare hands

- No sanitizer at sink



This resulted in the health inspector being deducting 15 points from Wilson’s Corner Grocery.



Burri-Taco Express at 207 E. University Blvd. was cited for the following:



- Paper towel dispenser not working

- Hot hold next to stove not hot

- No food handler training records

- No disposable towels available

- Flies need to be controlled

- Food packages in fridge not labeled/date marked

- Employees leaving doors open

- Burrito ingredients not reheated properly

- Person in charge not trained in food borne disease prevention

- Ware washing sinks not used properly

- Iced tea server uncovered

- Health permit not posted



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 27 points from Burri-Taco Express.



Despite the three low performers, Odessa did see a number of restaurants with perfect scores. Here’s a look at their top performers:



- Taco Bell (3807 E. 42nd St.)

- Odessa Concessions (4201 Andrews Hwy.)

- Stars #1 (3836 Andrews Hwy.)

- 7-Eleven #107 (2700 N. Dixie Blvd.)

- Western Food (6301 N. Dixie Blvd.)

- Chubby’s Tacos (3826 Andrews Hwy.)

- Kent Kwik #216 (4117 Andrews Hwy.)

- Pollo Riendo (506 W. University Ave.)



Health inspectors in Midland didn’t have any low performers for the week. However, they did have one restaurant with a perfect score.



- Kokomo Sno-Cone Stand (3303 W. Illinois Ave.)



