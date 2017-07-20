Ratliff Stadium backdrop in Adidas campaign - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ratliff Stadium backdrop in Adidas campaign

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Adidas) (Source: Adidas)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa's very own Ratliff Stadium served as the backdrop to an Adidas campaign. 

Photographer Andrew Hancock spent a day shooting at the stadium back in February for their new line of football cleats. 

The Adizero/Freak inline cleats line was released this summer. 

