Odessa Walmart shooting suspect arrested

Odessa's very own Ratliff Stadium served as the backdrop to an Adidas campaign.
Odessa's very own Ratliff Stadium served as the backdrop to an Adidas campaign.
The Midland Police Department tells us blood alcohol levels are in for the driver in the wrong-way crash that left five dead back in June.
The Midland Police Department tells us blood alcohol levels are in for the driver in the wrong-way crash that left five dead back in June.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery inside of Walmart on 42nd St.
The Odessa Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery inside of Walmart on 42nd St.
Odessa Police has charged a man in connection to a drinking and driving related crash that happened earlier this month.
Odessa Police has charged a man in connection to a drinking and driving related crash that happened earlier this month.
Four people have been indicted in on firearm smuggling charges in Howard County.
Four people have been indicted in on firearm smuggling charges in Howard County.