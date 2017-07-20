Odessa Walmart shooting suspect arrested

UPDATE: The suspect was arrested by the Odessa Police Department after 11 a.m. Thursday.

According to police officials, the suspect was involved in a police chase that began as a traffic stop in the east side of the city and ended in West Odessa.

He's facing charges of aggravated robbery and evading. Police tell us more charges are expected.

--------------

The Odessa Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery inside of Walmart on 42nd St.

Police say they were called out to the store just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to a subject with a gun.

Authorities say the suspect stole ammo from the store and fired a single round inside before leaving the scene toward Albertsons.

We are told an employee felt threatened.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, with shoulder length curly hair. He was wearing a cream colored long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

No arrests have been made so far. Police are investigating.

