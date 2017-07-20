Odessa police investigating shooting inside Walmart

The Odessa Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery inside of Walmart on 42nd St.

Police say they were called out to the store just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning in reference to a subject with a gun.

Authorities say the suspect stole ammo from the store and fired a single round inside before leaving the scene toward Albertsons.

We are told an employee felt threatened.

The suspect is described as a Hispanica male in his 20s, with shoulder length curly hair. He was wearing a cream colored long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

No arrests have been made so far. Police are investigating.

