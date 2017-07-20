Odessa Police charge man in connection drinking and driving crash

Odessa Police has charged a man in connection to a drinking and driving related crash that happened earlier this month.

The crash happened on July 3 just after 1:30 p.m. and left the driver and passenger seriously injured.

The investigation revealed Jonathan Michael Porras, 31, was extremely intoxicated when he and his 14-year-old passenger struck a stop and directional sign before crashing into a concrete wall of a home.

Both were transported to Medical Center Hospital and were eventually released.

Porras is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury.

