This TX dog rides a horse better than most people

The Odessa Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery inside of Walmart on 42nd St.
Odessa Police has charged a man in connection to a drinking and driving related crash that happened earlier this month.
Four people have been indicted in on firearm smuggling charges in Howard County.
In true Texas style, Whataburger is what birthday dreams are made of. At least that rings true for a 10-year-old San Antonio boy with autism.
Chick-Fil-A sent 500 sauce packets to a Texas soldier in Iraq Jesse Guajardo, like many of us, enjoys his fair share of Chick-Fil-A.
