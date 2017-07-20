This TX dog rides a horse better than most people

This dog in Texas has many talents, among them riding a horse like a pro.

Her name is Maizey, she's a yellow Labrador Retriever and she rides better than most people.

She and her horse, Bailey, are the stars of many videos where they ride, walk and train like best friends.

On her youtube page, Kathryn Gregory has been documenting their adventures for years now, but have just recently made rounds on social media.

